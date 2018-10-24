App
Delhi Metro’s Pink Line’s Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section receives safety clearance

The main highlight of this section are the three interchange stations - Anand Vihar (with Blue Line), Karkardooma (with Blue Line) and Welcome (with Red Line).

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line has received the safety go-ahead, and is expected to be opened for public soon, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sources.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety SK Pathak has accorded approval to the Shiv Vihar - Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro section of the Pink Line following its inspection on October 20. However, the approval is subject to the fulfillment of further stipulations and formalities. The exact date of the opening of the section will be intimated after the fulfillment of these requirements, they said.

This 17.86 km elevated section comprises of 15 elevated stations – Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar- Mayur Vihar- II , Mandawali- West Vinod Nagar, I.P. Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur- Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

The main highlight of this section are the three interchange stations - Anand Vihar (with Blue Line), Karkardooma (with Blue Line) and Welcome (with Red Line).

After the opening of this section the Delhi Metro network will become 314 (313.86) kilometres long.

This section is part of the 59-km long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor, also known as the Pink Line.

This stretch, which will be a continuation of the presently operational Majlis Park – Lajpat Nagar section, will be a boon for commuters from Ashram, Mayur Vihar. The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station will service the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station as well as the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Sarai Kale Khan.

Vandana.ramnani@nw18.com
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 08:09 pm

