Delhi floods: Shut due to flooding, Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work

Delhi floods

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 16 said the Chandrawal Water treatment plant - one of the three shut since flooding - has started.

The Okhla plant had been started on July 14 after a raging Yamuna showed signs of calming down.

"Chandrawal water treatment plant has also started," Kejriwal tweeted on July 16.

According to officials, the Yamuna’s water level declined to 205.98 metres by 9 am on July 16 from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on July 13.

The decline in the water level is in large part attributable to the decreasing flow from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar over the last two days. The water level of the Yamuna, however, is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The normal water supply in the city, which was affected due to flooding in water treatment plants, is likely to be normalised on July 16. The chief minister had earlier said that water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will be started by July 16.