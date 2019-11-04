Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: 192 challans issued for violating odd-even traffic rules, air quality better, says Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 04, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning
BJP's Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, cops issue Rs 4,000 challan
When will Odd-Even scheme be implemented, who are exempted, what are the fines?
Odd-Even policy implemented starting today
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Kailash Gehlot address the media on Odd-Even scheme: We got a positive response from the people of Delhi. Those found violating traffic rules, were not dealt severely. 192 challans were issued. 100 percent compliance from Delhi is a big achievement. Delhi air is much better today.
PM level is 92 at 4 pm. Odd-Even has contributed a lot in curbing pollution level. We will give Odd-Even data to the Supreme Court. All the states concerned need to find a solution.
– CNN News18
Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM, Delhi: Delhi's air is much better today. We have issued 192 'challans' for violation of rules. We have received good response from Delhi's citizens.
Air pollution matter in Supreme Court: Next date of hearing in the matter is 6th November, news agency ANI has reported. Earlier, the apex court had directed that persons found violating the ban on construction and demolition in Delhi-NCR region will be fined with Rs 1 lakh and with Rs 5000 for burning garbage. The court had also directed municipal bodies to prevent open dumping of garbage.
SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning
People are losing precious years of their lives due to pollution, the Supreme Court said Monday and slammed authorities for their failure to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta asked the Centre to call environmental experts, including from IIT, to the court within 30 minutes.
"Can we survive in this atmosphere? This is not the way we can survive," the bench said adding that the authorities have left the people to die.
The court said it will not tolerate this and will fix liability on the state governments.
Click here to read more.
BJP's Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, cops issue Rs 4,000 challan
Calling it a "symbolic protest" against the odd-even plan, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, on November 4, violated the traffic rationing scheme by driving an SUV with an odd last digit in its registration number.Goel termed the initiative "an election stunt" by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
BJP Vice President Shyam Jaju and other party leaders also accompanied Goel in the SUV which he drove from his residence on Ashoka Road, before being stopped near Janpath by traffic police personnel who challaned him.
Violation of the odd-even rule is punishable with a fine of Rs 4,000.
Click here to read more.
In an early morning tweet in Hindi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "Namaste Delhi, odd-even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Please do follow it for yourself, your family, kids and your breath. Share cars. It will strengthen friendship, form relations, save petrol and pollution. Delhi will show it again."
When will Odd-Even scheme be implemented, who are exempted, what are the fines?
Odd-even will enforced on all days from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, except November 10, which happens to be a Sunday. These restrictions also apply to vehicles which were registered outside Delhi and to those running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
Electric vehicles (EVs), two-wheelers, vehicles being used for medical emergencies and those carrying children in school uniform are exempted from the odd-even scheme.
VIP cars, women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 years and vehicles being used by physically-disabled persons are also exempted.
Vehicles, including those of the President, Prime Minister, emergency and enforcement vehicles, have been exempted. However, vehicles of the Delhi Chief Minister and ministers will not be exempted.
Violations of the odd-even rule will invite a fine of Rs 4,000.
Odd-Even policy implemented starting today
Delhi implemented the ‘odd-even’ system starting from 8.00 am on November 4 to help curb pollution in the national capital.
Under the traffic rationing system, private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed to run on roads on odd dates. Those with even numbers will be allowed on even dates.
Being implemented for the third time, the scheme is scheduled to end on November 15. However, it could be extended if required.
Hello, this LIVE blog will bring you updates from the National Capital Region of Delhi, where the air quality has deteriorated to hazardous category. Stay tuned in for latest developments.