Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: 192 challans issued for violating odd-even traffic rules, air quality better, says Dy CM Manish Sisodia

When will Odd-Even scheme be implemented, who are exempted, what are the fines?



Odd-even will enforced on all days from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, except November 10, which happens to be a Sunday. These restrictions also apply to vehicles which were registered outside Delhi and to those running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).



Electric vehicles (EVs), two-wheelers, vehicles being used for medical emergencies and those carrying children in school uniform are exempted from the odd-even scheme.



VIP cars, women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 years and vehicles being used by physically-disabled persons are also exempted.



Vehicles, including those of the President, Prime Minister, emergency and enforcement vehicles, have been exempted. However, vehicles of the Delhi Chief Minister and ministers will not be exempted.



Violations of the odd-even rule will invite a fine of Rs 4,000.