172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|defence-ministry-suspends-business-dealings-with-vectra-company-over-tatra-case-5755021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Ministry suspends business dealings with Vectra company over Tatra case

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the suspension of business dealings with M/s VAEPL for one year from August 14, they said.

PTI

The defence ministry has suspended all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Ltd for one year in view of a probe by the CBI into the allegations of wrongdoings against it in the Tatra Truck deal, officials said on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the suspension of business dealings with M/s VAEPL for one year from August 14, they said.

In 2012, the then Army chief Gen V K Singh had claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crore to approve the procurement of a batch of 600 "sub-standard" Tatra trucks for the Indian Army.

Vectra was the supplier of the Czech-origin all-terrain Tatra trucks to the armed forces through state-run Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

Close

In an official note, the defence ministry linked the suspension of the business dealings with M/s VAEPL to the CBI probe into the case as well as bribery allegations made by Singh, who is currently part of the union council of ministers.

"It is requested that strict compliance of the above decision may be ensured by all wings in this ministry and services," the note issued by the vigilance department of the ministry said.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 05:56 pm

tags #Business #Defence Ministry #India #Rajnath Singh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.