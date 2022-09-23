English
    Defence Ministry, BrahMos Aerospace sign deal for acquisition of dual-role surface-to-surface missiles

    PTI
    September 23, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
    Brahmos

    Brahmos

    In a further impetus to self-reliance in defence production, the Defence Ministry has signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore under the 'Buy-Indian' category.

    In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said the induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to "significantly enhance" the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets.

    BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) is a joint venture between India and Russia, making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks, it said.

    "Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 Crore under 'Buy-Indian Category'," the statement said.

    This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry, it added.
