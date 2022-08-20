English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls for timely justice delivery by armed forces tribunals

    The minister exuded confidence that the armed forces tribunal will bring about changes in their functioning and that preparation for it has to start now.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday pitched for ensuring timely delivery of justice to armed forces personnel under the framework of military tribunals, but at the same time cautioned against the challenge of "justice hurried is justice buried'.

    "We often talk of 'justice delayed is justice denied'. We should try to ensure timely justice delivery to our charter by developing a systematic procedure," Singh said at a seminar on the armed forces tribunals.

    "However, we also need to be very careful while doing this. Otherwise, there is also a danger of 'justice hurried is justice buried. In such a situation, keeping a balance between time and procedure is an important demand of today's time," he added. The defence minister also highlighted the contributions of lawyers to India's freedom struggle.

    "Be it Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, C Rajagopalachari, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Dr Rajendra Prasad, S Srinivasa Iyengar, Sardar Patel or Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, there are not one but many names, without whose contribution our India would not have been India it is today," Singh said. The defence minister also complimented efforts by the armed forces tribunals to improve their overall functioning.

    He said the government is committed and constantly striving to make it more responsive to the purposes for which it was established. "Armed forces tribunals have played a vital role in fulfilling legitimate aspirations of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen," Singh said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The defence minister exuded confidence that the armed forces tribunal will bring about changes in their functioning and that preparation for it has to start now.
    PTI
    Tags: #armed forces #Defence Minister Rajnath Singh #Justice
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 01:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.