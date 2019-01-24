DATA STORY | With employment outlook positive, here are 5 jobs that will be in demand

Companies are optimistic about the employment outlook in India in the first half of 2019. About 84 percent of recruiters surveyed are anticipating an increased hiring activity in both new job creation and replacement hiring categories, according to Naukri Hiring Outlook 2019.

The hiring trends suggest job openings to be broadly driven by IT, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI) and BPOs.

While this news may bring cheer to millions of job seekers, it may be time for applicants to review occupations that are more in demand. Here are five jobs that every company will be hiring for by 2020, according to The Future of Jobs report by the World Economic Forum (WEF):

Considering the pace at which data is gaining prominence, fuelled by technological advancements, big businesses will increasingly rely on data analytics to perform simple and sophisticated tasks. Thus, data analysts will become more important in all sectors by 2020, according to the report.

Industries expect to have a greater demand for data analysts because they will need help making sense of all of the data generated by technological disruptions.

Interestingly, India's analytics exports to major economies such as the United States (US), the United Kingdom and Australia has been growing by leaps and bounds.

Owing to the country's success in examining information for businesses, the United States pays over $11 billion to India for data analytics every year, according to Analytics Industry Study-2017 by Analytics India Magazine & Analytixlabs.

In the current times, data is probably worth more than money as big data analytics can help organisations harness their data and use it to identify new opportunities. Data analytics may lead to smarter business moves, more efficient operations, higher profits and happier customers.

Big data technologies can bring significant cost advantages to companies and help them identify more efficient ways of doing business, International Institute for Analytics (IIA) Director of Research Thomas H Davenport and Jill Dyché stated in their report on Big Data in Big Companies.

> Computer and Mathematical jobs

In today's day and age, acquiring computer and mathematical skill have become a necessity as major organisations require computer programmers, software developers, information security analysts, and more to perform tasks.

Jobs that fall under the computer and mathematical occupations will grow, according to the WEF report.

Since a good chunk of job openings would hail from the IT sector, job seekers may want to sharpen these skills as jobs in IT product companies require a strong understanding of computer programming and algorithms.

A lack of these skills may hurt the employability chances of applicants. In 2016, employability among ITI graduates decreased to 42 percent from about 44 percent in 2014, according to India Skills Report 2017.

Around 90.72 percent of graduating engineers lacked the desired programming and algorithm skills required for IT product companies, whereas 72.77 percent showed lack of soft-skills and 59.40 percent lack cognitive skills, according to National Employability Report 2016.

However, a focus on developing these skills may increase one's employability. And job seekers with good computer and mathematical skills may explore options of applying for openings in these areas.

> Sales and Marketing

Almost half of the recruiters who were surveyed in the Naukri Hiring Outlook 2019 said the hiring activities will be highest in sales and marketing.

As technological advancements continue to disrupt industries, there will be a growing need for specialised sales people who can explain the company's offerings to a wide range of clients, including businesses, governments, consumers, as well as, to new clients that the company has never worked with before, according to the WEF report.

For example, as the content is increasingly consumed on mobile, a digital media company would want to hire sales people who are knowledgeable with the ins and outs of mobile advertising.



Demand for product designers across all sectors will continue to increase owing to the tough competition among organisations to launch a unique product. These people will design and develop products such as cars, appliances, gadgets, and other manufactured goods. Demand for designers would continue to grow as a lot of monotonous jobs can be automated, but creative jobs would still require a human.

Thus, the eligible job seeker will be required to have one of the top skills that will be in demand by 2020 -- creativity. "Creativity will become one of the top three skills workers will need. With the avalanche of new products, new technologies and new ways of working, workers are going to have to become more creative in order to benefit from these changes. Robots may help us get to where we want to be faster, but they can't be as creative as humans (yet)," according to the WEF report. > Senior managers



With the nature of jobs at hand changing with the adaptation of new technologies, the managerial requirement may change too. Companies will hunt for senior managers who have a clear understanding of the ongoing digital transformation and can adapt one's overall mindset as a leader to cope with and promote digital transformation across an entire company.

The industries, which are riding the wave of digital transformation, are already addressing the lack of management capabilities as of the key barriers for the digital transformation.

Industry feels that finding the right management leader at the pace at which the technology is advancing will only become harder as time goes on. While 30 percent of respondents named 'lack of change management capabilities' as a barrier in 2018, 36 percent said it would be a problem in 2019, according to Infosys Digital Radar 2019 report.

Thus, the job seekers may work towards acquiring the top skills that will be in demand over the coming years and seek an opportunity in the field that has more job openings.