DATA STORY: If data is the new oil, then Indian analytics firms are laughing all the way to the bank

Data has indeed become the new oil for big businesses and SMEs alike as a majority of these organisations rely on data analytics to perform simple and sophisticated tasks.

India has been the world’s favourite destination for IT outsourcing and the country's analytics exports to major economies such as the United States (US), the United Kingdom and Australia are growing by leaps and bounds.

Owing to the country's success in examining information for businesses, the United States pays over $11 billion to India for data analytics every year, according to Analytics Industry Study-2017 by Analytics India Magazine & Analytixlabs.

The United States accounts for India’s highest revenue at 60 percent of the whole data analytics industry in India, followed by other major economies such as the United Kingdom ($170 million) and Australia ($109 million). Domestic accounts bring in about $85 million for the data analytics firms in India, that is, just 0.75 percent of the total revenue that such firms earn from the US.

India ranks among the top 10 destinations for analytics with over 600 analytics firms. While more than 50 percent of them are startups, Indian data analytics market is estimated to grow even further due to increase in efficiency of tools and products specialising in data processing.

India's overall revenue generated by these companies stood at an estimated $2.03 billion annually and with a 23.8 percent of compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

Why is data analytics important?

In the current times, data is probably worth more than money as big data analytics can help organisations harness their data and use it to identify new opportunities. Data analytics may lead to smarter business moves, more efficient operations, higher profits and happier customers.

Big data technologies can bring significant cost advantages to companies and help them identify more efficient ways of doing business, International Institute for Analytics (IIA) Director of Research Thomas H Davenport and Jill Dyché stated in their report on Big Data in Big Companies.

Davenport and Dyché added that on the basis of these analysis businesses are able to analyse information immediately – and make decisions based on what they have learned. It also helps them gauge customer needs and satisfaction, which gives them the power to provide customers what they want. Ultimately, this helps businesses expand their user base.

Data analytics market is here to stay

Apart from the benefits that organisations get from using data analytics, the market has been booming due to the increased availability of accessible and cheap data centres delivered by cloud vendors. This has led to a decline in the costs of upfront investment for small businesses, thereby reducing the market entry barrier.

"...businesses have started showing a greater interest in getting analytics platform off the ground to reap the desired outcome. Most small and mid-size enterprises are now viewing big data more as a strategic initiative and a central IT function," the report said.

Data analytics cater to various sectors including Finance and Banking, which continues to be the largest sector being served by analytics in India. It accounts for an overall revenue of 37 percent or $756 million in revenues.

Marketing and advertising come at the second spot at 26 percent, followed by e-commerce sector at 15 percent of analytics revenues in India.

Use of data analytics in these sectors has been on the rise with Pharma and Healthcare reporting the biggest jump (34 percent) in analytics revenues to $137 million from $103 million.

The increase in demand for analytics in these sectors hint at the growing market that is currently estimated to be $2.03 billion annually in revenues. Analytics, data science and big data industry in India is expected to almost double by 2020, according to the report.