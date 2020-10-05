Dalit Lives Matter protests staged across the world demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

The alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district drew much outrage and large protests in the streets and on social media across India. Similar demonstrations were staged at many places in the US including the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim.

A group of non-resident Indian (NRI) Ambedkarites came together under the banner of Ambedkar International Mission (AIM) to protest the atrocity. Nearly 50 people took to the streets at Times Square and in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York city with placards and slogans saying "Dalit Lives Matter", reported The Wire

In a press release, AIM said, “This barbaric incident of Hathras, further compounded with unabashed complicity from police and the government, has enraged and shaken the NRI Dalit community. The immediate and long-term consequences of this savagery, namely, institutionalising a dystopian callousness towards the safety and survival of the Dalits in India, compelled us to come out and express our outrage and apprehensions."

"Through this protest, we also appeal to the international community and the United Nations Human Rights Council for their support in the struggle against rampant atrocities on Dalits in India.” the statement said

In Canada's Toronto, a similar peaceful protest was staged by the South Asian Dalit Adivasi Network.