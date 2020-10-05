172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|dalit-lives-matter-protests-staged-across-the-world-demanding-justice-for-hathras-gang-rape-victim-5925511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dalit Lives Matter protests staged across the world demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

A group of NRI Ambedkarites came together under the banner of Ambedkar International Mission (AIM) to protest the atrocity. With placards reading "Dalit Lives Matter" nearly 50 people took to the streets at Times Square and in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York city.

Moneycontrol News

The alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district drew much outrage and large protests in the streets and on social media across India. Similar demonstrations were staged at many places in the US including the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim.

A group of non-resident Indian (NRI) Ambedkarites came together under the banner of Ambedkar International Mission (AIM) to protest the atrocity. Nearly 50 people took to the streets at Times Square and in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York city with placards and slogans saying "Dalit Lives Matter", reported The Wire.

In a press release, AIM said, “This barbaric incident of Hathras, further compounded with unabashed complicity from police and the government, has enraged and shaken the NRI Dalit community. The immediate and long-term consequences of this savagery, namely, institutionalising a dystopian callousness towards the safety and survival of the Dalits in India, compelled us to come out and express our outrage and apprehensions."

Close

"Through this protest, we also appeal to the international community and the United Nations Human Rights Council for their support in the struggle against rampant atrocities on Dalits in India.” the statement said

related news

In Canada's Toronto, a similar peaceful protest was staged by the South Asian Dalit Adivasi Network.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Dalit Lives Matter #Hathras gangrape case

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.