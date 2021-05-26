Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Over 12 lakh evacuated in Bengal, Odisha as very severe cyclone storm likely to make landfall at noon

May 26, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

Met department has said. Flight operations at Kolkata's NSCBI airport will be suspended from 8.30 am to 7.45 pm owing to the weather warning today, the Airports Authority of India said. Bhubaneshwar's Biju Patnaik International airport too will remain shut from 11 pm yesterday till 5 am tomorrow. The South Eastern Railways too has cancelled several trains. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her administration has evacuated over nine lakh people from coastal districts to safe shelters. The Odisha government, on the other hand, said it has moved over 3 lakh people from vulnerable coastal areas to safety.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm Yaas has intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, the India Meteorological Department has informed. The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha by noon today with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph, around noon today (May 26), the