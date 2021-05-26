MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
May 26, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Over 12 lakh evacuated in Bengal, Odisha as very severe cyclone storm likely to make landfall at noon

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: The Odisha government said it has moved over 3 lakh people from vulnerable coastal areas to safety.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm Yaas has intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, the India Meteorological Department has informed. The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha by noon today with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph, around noon today (May 26), the
Met department has said. Flight operations at Kolkata's NSCBI airport will be suspended from 8.30 am to 7.45 pm owing to the weather warning today, the Airports Authority of India said. Bhubaneshwar's Biju Patnaik International airport too will remain shut from 11 pm yesterday till 5 am tomorrow. The South Eastern Railways too has cancelled several trains. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her administration has evacuated over nine lakh people from coastal districts to safe shelters. The Odisha government, on the other hand, said it has moved over 3 lakh people from vulnerable coastal areas to safety.
  • May 26, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | West Bengal's Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas experienced a weather change and received light to moderate rainfall and wind. The 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall by noon today with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph. (ANI)

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Esri releases map to track live path of Yaas cyclone

    GIS firm Esri India on Tuesday released a map for the public to track the live path of Yaas cyclone, which is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha on May 26. The GIS (Geographic Information System) Map will provide early information like forecast position, forecast trend, observed track for cyclone, wind speed, watches, and warnings among others, that can be useful in mapping and risk preparedness, Esri said in a statement.
    Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha sometime around Wednesday noon.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 26, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Odisha's Paradeep experiences strong winds and heavy rainfall

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | We are expecting 'very severe cyclonic storm' to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph, says Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar (ANI)

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | West Bengal forest deptt forms 16 rescue teams in three districts

    The West Bengal Forest Department has formed 16 teams in three districts for rescue operations in the wake of the impending cyclone 'Yaas', a top official said. The teams have been set up in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, he said.
    "In Kolkata and South/North 24 Parganas districts, 16 teams will be at work in sync with local civic bodies, including the KMC, for exigencies including cutting and lopping of felled trees and rescue operations of humans and animals," the senior forest official told PTI. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 26, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates | Over 3 lakh people evacuated from cyclone vulnerable areas in Odisha

    Over three lakh people have been evacuated from the low-lying and vulnerable areas in Odisha, as the countdown for today's landfall of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' began. The process of moving people to safer places was completed last night, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said.J The state has 860 permanent shelters and 6,200 temporary homes identified where 7 to 8 lakh can be safely accommodated observing COVID-19 protocol, he said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting to take stock of the cyclone situation in the state which has already started impacting lives across the coastal districts as heavy rain pounced with blowing of wind at a speed of about 60 kmph. (PTI)

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the cyclone Yaas

    The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district today noon and it can have a speed of 155 Kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, the IMD has said.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.