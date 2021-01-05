CoWin app: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Representative image: Reuters

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted the approval to Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The drug regulator’s approval has paved the way for a massive inoculation drive. For the vaccination process, Centre has brought in an application named CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network). The platform will not only help the government to coordinate the massive inoculation process but it will also help health authorities monitoring coronavirus vaccines in real-time.

Where and how to register on CoWIN app for COVID-19 vaccination in India:

Kindly note that self-registration is not allowed at the moment. It will be "available in the later phases of implementation".

District authorities will bulk-upload the data for the registration of healthcare workers and frontline workers. Each medical facility is going to add the details of those working with them. The automated process will filter duplicate entries.

People eligible for getting vaccinated will get SMSes that will inform them when and where it will take place. If anyone does not attend, they can be vaccinated at a later date. The database is updated when the vaccination is done.

> The CoWIN app can be downloaded for free, which will help record vaccine date. The application will be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and may also be available for devices running on KaiOS.

> The CoWIN app has five modules, which are administrator module, Registration Module, Vaccination Module, Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module and Report Module.

> People who are not frontline or healthcare workers will be able to register for getting the vaccine via the 'Registration Module'.

> For registration, users need to provide their photo identity. The administrators will be able to track the information provided by citizens using the 'Administrator Module'.

> After the registration, administrators will be responsible for creating vaccination sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will receive relevant notifications and alerts.

> The ‘Vaccination Module’ on the app will verify details of the beneficiary and update their vaccination status.

> The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will then send an SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after they are given the jabs.

> The ‘Report Module’ will prepare reports of how many vaccination sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended the sessions and how many people have dropped out, and other related information.

It is to be noted that the application has not been deployed for use by citizens and the modalities of the process may change.