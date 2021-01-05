Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK PM Boris Johnson orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant

January 05, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

Coronavirus Live updates: UK PM Boris Johnson orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the critical moment in the coronavirus pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus.

Addressing the country in a televised address from Downing Street on Monday night, Johnson said the UK is at a pivotal stage in its fight against the rapidly spreading infections as he confirmed a complete shutdown of schools and businesses, similar to the very first nationwide lockdown back in March 2020.

”As I speak to you tonight our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time,” said Johnson. ”It’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to combat this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home,” he said.