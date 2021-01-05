MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 05, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK PM Boris Johnson orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.49 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 287th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1,03,40,469 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,49,649 deaths. A total of 99,46,867 patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery
rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.19 percent. However, there are 2,43,953 active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.56 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 18.51 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK PM Boris Johnson orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant
    Representative image
    Moneycontrol.com
  • January 05, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: UK PM Boris Johnson orders new stay-at-home national lockdown to fight new coronavirus variant

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the critical moment in the coronavirus pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus.

    Addressing the country in a televised address from Downing Street on Monday night, Johnson said the UK is at a pivotal stage in its fight against the rapidly spreading infections as he confirmed a complete shutdown of schools and businesses, similar to the very first nationwide lockdown back in March 2020.

    ”As I speak to you tonight our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time,” said Johnson. ”It’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to combat this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home,” he said.

  • January 05, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Most US COVID-19 vaccines go idle as New York, Florida move to penalize hospitals

    More than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have so far gone unused, U.S. health officials said on Monday, as the governors of New York and Florida vowed to penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly enough.

    In New York, hospitals must administer vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and a reduction in future supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, hours before announcing the state’s first known case of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant originally detected in Britain.

    “I don’t want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody’s arm,” the governor said. “If you’re not performing this function, it does raise questions about the operating efficiency of the hospital.”

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 05, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Mexico approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

    Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

    "The emergency approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Cofepris is very good news," Ebrard wrote on Twitter. "With this, production will start soon in Mexico."

  • January 05, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 9,817, tally at 5,55,572

    West Bengal reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, pushing the toll to 9,817, while the coronavirus tally rose to 5,55,572 with 597 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate improved to 96.49 percent after 1,347 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, it said. Altogether, 5,36,084 people have been cured of the disease in the state. West Bengal now has 9,671 active cases. (PTI)

  • January 05, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | Karnataka records 600 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

    Karnataka added 600 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the infection countto 9,22,538 and the toll to 12,110, the health department said yesterday. The day also saw 728 patients getting discharged after recovery and the active cases stood at 10,207. The state's cumulative COVID-19 tally stood at 9,22,538, which includes 12,110 deaths and 9,00,202 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin. A total of 196 people are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 05, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 287th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.