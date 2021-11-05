MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 5.65 lakh jabs given on November 4

Mandaviya visits hometown Palitana in Gujarat and goes door to door as part of the government's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 30.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 107.7 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 5.

On the 293rd day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 2.01 lakh people received their first shot and 3.63 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with a cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major relevant developments:

- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited his hometown Palitana in Gujarat on November 4 and went door-to-door at Shetrunji village as part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ initiative and urged people to get vaccinated. He also appealed to the citizens to undertake the initiative and take this campaign forward. The campaign is planned to motivate people to get the vaccine.

- The chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) called on vaccine manufacturers that have WHO Emergency Use Listing to prioritise COVAX, not shareholder profit. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the remarks a day after the WHO granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

- Singapore, concerned with a high level of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, has warned that unvaccinated public officers will be placed on unpaid leave if they avoided the nation-wide vaccination exercise despite being medically eligible.

- The City of Vienna said on the day that it is banning people not vaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants and events with more than 25 people, pre-empting measures that are likely to be introduced across Austria soon as infections are surging. Roughly 64 percent of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against the Corona virus.

- Top WHO officials said that Europe has seen more than 50 percent jump in Corona virus cases in the last month, making it the epicentre of the pandemic, despite ample supply of vaccines. There may be plenty of vaccines available, but uptake of vaccine has not been equal, WHO emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan said during a press briefing on the day.

Vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh5,41,56,047
Arunachal Pradesh13,22,205
Assam2,87,04,312
Bihar6,90,31,167
Chandigarh14,79,279
Chhattisgarh2,24,00,347
Delhi2,05,93,489
Goa 21,90,045
Gujarat7,15,42,478
Haryana2,60,20,080
Himachal Pradesh92,96,666
Jammu and Kashmir 1,49,80,555
Jharkhand2,09,46,602
Karnataka 6,58,62,261
Kerala3,94,03,000
Madhya Pradesh7,13,40,358
Maharashtra9,90,48,463
Odisha3,82,72,059
Punjab 2,23,08,952
Rajasthan6,29,75,550
Tamil Nadu5,92,11,910
Telangana3,31,13,874
Uttar Pradesh 13,27,24,503
Uttarakhand 1,14,79,597
West Bengal8,02,64,389

(With inputs from PTI)

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Nov 5, 2021 10:24 am

