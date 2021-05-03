COVID-19 vaccine shortage continues in Mumbai; only those in 18-44 age group to get jabbed today

People wait in queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai (File image).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that only people in the 18-44 age group will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mumbai on May 3. Vaccination of people above 45 years will not be conducted due to the shortage of doses, the city civic body said.

COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to those above 18 but below 45 at five centres in the financial hub, BMC said in a statement.

"Citizens in the 18-44 age group will be allowed in the vaccination centres based on the slots assigned to them after registration on CO-WIN application," it said.

The civic body has identified five centres for COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age category at Nair Hospital, BKC Jumbo Facility, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital.

BMC had earlier suspended the vaccination drive till May 2 owing to a shortage of jabs. "Owing to the non-availability of vaccine stock, no vaccination will be conducted at any Govt/BMC/Pvt COVID-19 vaccination centre till May 2," BMC said, adding that it was making all efforts to ensure availability of more vaccine doses.

Mumbai reported 3,672 new COVID-19 cases on May 2, which pushed the city's infection tally to 6.56 lakh, while 79 deaths took the toll to 13,330, the civic body said.

There are 57,342 active patients in the city at present. Mumbai's recovery rate is 89 percent now.

A statement from the civic health department said that 28,636 tests were conducted in the previous 24-hour period, which pushed its overall test count to 54.90 lakh.