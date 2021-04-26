COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai: BMC shares full list

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 has hit a hurdle in Mumbai due to the limited supply of Covaxin and Covishield.

As the surge in coronavirus cases in the country continues unabated, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 26 shared a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai that have become functional today.

All the state, private as well as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) centres are open, and there are in all 94 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, as per the BMC list.

Due to the limited supply of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, the vaccination drive for COVID-19 has hit a hurdle in Mumbai. The second phase of the vaccination drive is currently underway and the third phase will commence from May 1 in which all the citizen above 18 are eligible for vaccine jab.

The civic body tweeted "Here’s a list of all CVCs functional today (26 Apr, 2021). All MCGM & State CVCs are operational. Some private centres are expected to start with a slight delay. In addition to these, few more CVCs are collecting their stocks & will be functional by tomorrow".

Here is the list of vaccination centres functional in Mumbai

Nearly 1,08,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been received and its distribution to government and private vaccination centres has started, BMC informed. This will help in smooth vaccination in Mumbai for at least three days from April 26 to 28.