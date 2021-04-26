MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai: BMC shares full list

All the state, private as well as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) centres are open, BMC said.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
The vaccination drive for COVID-19 has hit a hurdle in Mumbai due to the limited supply of Covaxin and Covishield.

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 has hit a hurdle in Mumbai due to the limited supply of Covaxin and Covishield.


As the surge in coronavirus cases in the country continues unabated, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 26 shared a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai that have become functional today.

All the state, private as well as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) centres are open, and there are in all 94 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, as per the BMC list.

Due to the limited supply of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, the vaccination drive for COVID-19 has hit a hurdle in Mumbai. The second phase of the vaccination drive is currently underway and the third phase will commence from May 1 in which all the citizen above 18 are eligible for vaccine jab.

The civic body tweeted "Here’s a list of all CVCs functional today (26 Apr, 2021). All MCGM & State CVCs are operational. Some private centres are expected to start with a slight delay. In addition to these, few more CVCs are collecting their stocks & will be functional by tomorrow".

Here is the list of vaccination centres functional in Mumbai

BMC BMC1

Nearly 1,08,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been received and its distribution to government and private vaccination centres has started, BMC informed.  This will help in smooth vaccination in Mumbai for at least three days from April 26 to 28.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BMC #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #vaccination centres #vaccine
first published: Apr 26, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.