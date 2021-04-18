MARKET NEWS

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh logs highest single-day rise of 30,596 cases, 129 more fatalities

With the 129 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 9,830, the official said.

PTI
April 18, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as well as fatality count, with the disease claiming 129 more lives, while 30,596 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,51,620.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in the last 24 hours, 30,596 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, while 9,041 patients recovered from the disease.

A total of 6,50,333 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease in the state, he added. With the 129 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 9,830, the official said.

The count of active COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 1,91,457, he added. Prasad also informed that over 3.82 crore samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the state, including more than 2.36 lakh in the last 24 hours.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus cases
first published: Apr 18, 2021 06:40 pm

