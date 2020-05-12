COVID-19 impact | IRCTC books reservations for over 54,000 passengers within hours

Approximately 30,000 PNRs were generated and reservations to more than 54,000 passengers were issued till 9:15 pm, the Indian Railways informed.

Railways started booking for 15 special trains on May 11. Passengers faced a plethora of technical glitches while booking tickets on the IRCTC website.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Indian Railways will resume 15 special trains operations from May 12 after almost two months’ suspension due to a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 10, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi with major stations across India. Booking in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May".

Also read: List of trains resuming from May 12, how and where to book tickets, travel SOPs and other questions answered

Indian Railways is the fourth-largest railway network in the world by size. It runs more than 20,000 passenger trains on a usual day.