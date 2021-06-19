COVID-19: Centre asks states to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock, calls for ramping up of vaccination drive

Ajay Bhalla said while the opening up of activities, after decline in cases is essential, states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is "carefully calibrated". (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PIBHomeAffairs)
As India prepares for a probable third wave of COVID-19, the government on June 19 asked all states to ensure that there is no complacency in adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and the test-track-treat strategy.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to chief secretaries of all states and urged them to ensure process of unlocking is 'carefully calibrated'. He also said that vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical to break the chain of transmission.
Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
The home secretary said that during the second COVID-19 wave, a significant surge in cases was witnessed in several states and UTs, and many of them imposed restrictions in order to contain the spread of the infection.
"With a decline in the number of active cases, many states and UTs have started relaxing restrictions. I would like to highlight that the decision to impose or ease restrictions has to be taken, based on the assessment of the situation at the ground level," he said.
Bhalla said while the opening up of activities, after decline in cases is essential, states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is "carefully calibrated".
Read: New software developed to help identify patients requiring ventilator support: Govt
"While opening up, it would be extremely important to follow the five-fold strategy of Covid appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination," he said.
The home secretary said regular monitoring of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is required to prevent relapse. To reiterate, Covid appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and also proper ventilation of closed spaces, he said.
"However, easing of restrictions in some states, have led to resumption of crowding of people in markets etc., without adherence to the norms of Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.
It is, therefore essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, while opening up activities, the home secretary said.
He further said that a successful immunisation drive is essential to break the chain of virus transmission. "Therefore, all states and UT governments should step up the pace of vaccination, to cover the maximum number of people in an expeditious manner," the letter read.Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19