June 19, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 9,798 new COVID cases, 14,347 patient discharges, and 198 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 26.89 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.97 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,83,490 deaths. A total of 2,85,80,647 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 7,98,656 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 2.68 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's recovery rate now stands at 96.03 percent. Globally, more than 17.73 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.40 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 26.89 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 19, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Doctors & healthcare workers staged a demonstration at BKC Jumbo COVID Centre in Mumbai as part of Indian Medical Association's nationwide demonstration, demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. We request people not to assault doctors & other healthcare officials. If you have any complaint, raise it through the proper platform: Dr Rajesh Dhere, Dean of BKC COVID Center

  • June 19, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Assam reports 3,706 new COVID-19 cases, 4,835 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases at 35,631

  • June 19, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Punjab reports 626 new COVID cases, 1,229 patient discharges, and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours 

    Active cases: 8,829

    Total discharges: 5,66,568

    Death toll: 15,771

  • June 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Health officials conduct COVID vaccination drive in far-flung areas of Balrampur district, Chhattisgarh 

    Our health team visits these areas for regular checkups. This vaccination drive will ward off vaccine hesitancy in other villages too: Balrampur CMHO Dr Basant Singh

  • June 19, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 209 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana, 36 more deaths

    Haryana's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 7,67,047 on Friday with 209 fresh infections while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,183. According to the health department's daily bulletin, Sirsa reported 20 fresh cases, Palwal 19 and Gurugram 17. 

  • June 19, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Fake COVID testings (during Haridwar Kumbh Mela) amount to the crime of the attempt to murder. The chief minister should order a judicial inquiry in this matter. People should also be told as to when this scam occurred: Former CM & BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat

  • June 19, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Chandigarh reports 39 new cases, 2 deaths and  47 discharges; the total number of active cases in the Union Territory is 431

  • June 19, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana reports 209 fresh COVID19 cases, 460 recoveries, and 36 deaths

    Active cases 2940

    Case tally 7,67,047

  • June 19, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

