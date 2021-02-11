COVID-19: 142 new cases recorded in Delhi; positivity rate 0.22%

Representative image

Delhi recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.22 percent, authorities said. On February 9, no fatality from coronavirus infection was recorded in the national capital.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and for the first time, the count of daily incidences had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Also, on Friday and Sunday, the fatality counts were two on both days, same as on February 2.

These new 142 cases came out of the 64,328 testsconducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 41,943 RT-PCR tests and 22,385 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,529 and the death toll mounted to 10,886 with two more fatalities, authorities said.

The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 1,051 from 1,046 the previous day, according to the bulletin.