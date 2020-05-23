App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Three employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals die of COVID-19 in Gujarat

The deceased employees were a part of the company's production and packaging departments, a spokesperson said.

PTI
Representative image.
Representative image.

Gujarat's Cadila Pharmaceuticals said on May 23 that three employees of its Dholka-based plant have died of the deadly coronavirus.

The deceased employees were a part of the company's production and packaging departments, a spokesperson said.

Earlier this month 26 employees had tested positive after which the company shut down its formulations manufacturing plant on May 7.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

"The company is saddened by the loss of three of its employees due to COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

He said one of the deceased employees was recently shifted to home isolation along with 20 others, while two were undergoing treatment at Sola Civil Hospital, he said.

The company has set up its own quarantine facility and has given the option to the employees to quarantine elsewhere to move to the facility, he added.

Ahmedabad district, which is worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, so far recorded 9,724 cases and 645 deaths.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 23, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Cadila Pharmaceuticals #coronavirus #Gujarat #Health #India

