Coronavirus pandemic | Railway Ministry bans all passenger trains till March 31

The Ministry of Railways has extended the ban on all passenger trains, part of the Indian Railways and Konkan Railways, till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has hit India.

In a circular issued by AP Singh, Joint Director, Railway Board, on March 22, it was stated that all originating long-distance mail or express trains and all originating passenger trains shall remain cancelled till March 31. Refunds will be provided to all passengers.

The order will not be applicable on premium trains, the circular stated.

Meanwhile, trains which had commenced their journey prior to 4 am on March 22 will run up to their destination, the order stated.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.