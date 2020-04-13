App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Pidilite to contribute Rs 25 cr towards COVID-19 relief funds

This contribution will be made to the central as well as other emergency state relief funds, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pidilite Industries on Monday said it will contribution of Rs 25 crore towards relief funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. This contribution will be made to the central as well as other emergency state relief funds, the company said in a statement.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Pidilite Industries Ltd Managing Director Bharat Puri said, “We stand in solidarity with the people of India and our government's efforts to overcome this unprecedented pandemic."

Close

He further said that the company will continue to care for the health and well-being of its partners and employees while constructively supporting the various relief efforts announced by the government.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Pidilite #PM-CARES fund

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.