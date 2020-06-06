Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

A total of 2,234 patients were discharged in the day, pushing the tally of the recovered cases to 37,390 so far, a statement said.
PTI
Maharashtra on Saturday reported spike of 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 82,968 while the death toll rose by 120 to 2,969, state Health department said.
The state now has 42,609 active cases, it said, adding that a total of 5,37,124 samples have been tested so far.
First Published on Jun 6, 2020 08:52 pm