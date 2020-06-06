App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

Maharashtra on Saturday reported spike of 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 82,968 while the death toll rose by 120 to 2,969, state Health department said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The state now has 42,609 active cases, it said, adding that a total of 5,37,124 samples have been tested so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

