Coronavirus outbreak: Had an extensive review on preparedness, no need to panic, says PM Modi

Amid fears of the novel Coronavirus spreading in India after two fresh cases were reported on March 2 from Delhi and Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 said that he has had an "extensive review" regarding the "preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus".

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," the prime minister tweeted.



There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.

March 3, 2020

"There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," PM Modi added, tweeting an advisory on the basic protective measures to follow.

One case each was reported from Delhi and Telangana on March 2.

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, the Union Health Ministry said adding that he is being treated at the RML hospital in the national capital.

The other person with coronavirus infection has a travel history to Dubai, the ministry added.

The virus, now known as COVID-19, has infected over 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths.

As many as 25,738 people are under community surveillance across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said as he advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore.