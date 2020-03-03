'True leader' would be focused on averting crisis to be unleashed by coronavirus on India: Rahul Gandhi

"There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy," Gandhi tweeted.
Raising concerns over the detection of fresh coronavirus case in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said a "true leader" would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on the country and its economy. Gandhi's remarks came after India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital."There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy," Gandhi tweeted.
There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy. #coronavirusindia https://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020
He also tagged his February 12 tweet in which he had said the coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to "our people and our economy".
"My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical," he had said.
