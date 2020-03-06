App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: Govt in talks with Iran to bring back Indians

A flight from Iran is expected to land in the country tonight and would be bringing around 300 swabs of Indians there who are suspected of having coronavirus

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is in talks with Iranian authorities to bring back Indians from the Persian Gulf country, senior officials said today. A flight from Iran is expected to land in the country tonight and would be bringing around 300 swabs of Indians there who are suspected of having coronavirus, they said.

Iran is one of the countries that has been severely affected by the outbreak.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said all are fully geared up to screen passengers and also follow up cases, amid the virus outbreak.

Iran's Mahan Air would operate the flight to Delhi and would carry Iranians back in the return flight, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar said.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Arun Kumar #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Iran

