January 12, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: First Covishield vaccines consignment leaves Serum Institute, to reach 13 locations today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.04 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1.50 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 294th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,04,66,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,51,160 deaths. A total of 1,00,92,909 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,22,526 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2
.13 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.43 percent. Globally, more than 9.08 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 19.43 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
    India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines against COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
    HIGHLIGHTS
    Coronavirus Live updates: Japan emergency state to expand beyond Tokyo as COVID-19 cases climb

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of ruling party executives on Tuesday he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of COVID-19, Kyodo news reported. Responding to pressure from Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan, Suga last week declared a one-month state of emergency for that region until Feb. 7.

    But the number of coronavirus cases has also climbed in the west, prompting the three prefectures to seek a state of emergency too. The government is finalising plans to declare an emergency there on Wednesday, and could also consider adding the central prefectures of Aichi - home to Toyota Motor Corp - and Gifu, Kyodo reported, citing government sources.

    Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, did not confirm the report, saying only that the government would "swiftly" consider the measures for the Osaka area. Under Japanese law, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency, which gives local authorities legal basis to ask residents and businesses to restrict movements and work.

  • January 12, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: 16 lakh healthcare, frontline workers to get Covid shots in 1st phase in Karnataka

    Over 16 lakh COVID warriors including healthcare workers and frontline staff will be administered the COVID vaccine in the state from January 16, said Health Minister Dr KSudhakar. The two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the centre.

    "More than 16 lakh people in Karnataka will be administered the vaccine in the initial phase including healthcare workers and frontline staff," said State Health Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states in which Dr K. Sudhakar was also present along with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

  • January 12, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: SpiceJet, Air India to fly vaccines from Pune, today

    Airlines, including Air India and SpiceJet, will begin flying vaccines out from Pune on January 12, to different parts of the country. Sources confirmed that the SpiceJet flight took off from the Pune airport at 8 am, to Delhi, with India's first consignment of the vaccines. Air India will fly a consignment to Ahmedabad, at 9.40 am. "The Air India flight will carry a load of 700 kg," a senior executive from the industry told Moneycontrol.

    Pune is home to the Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine. The Indian government has contracted the company to supply 11 million doses of the vaccine. “The first consignment of Covishield consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi on SpiceJet flight 8937," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

    He added that the airline will carry vaccine consignments to different Indian cities including Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Patna and Vijayawada through the day, on January 12. The Indian government will launch the vaccination drive from January 16, and the transportation of the vaccines have begun in advance to ensure a steady supply chain.

  • January 12, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Centre to foot bill in phase 1 of vaccination

    The central government will bear the entire cost of administering covid-19 vaccines to the priority group of 30 million healthcare and frontline workers in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    At a video-conference with chief ministers and administrators of all states and Union territories on Monday to review the status and preparedness of the vaccination drive starting 16 January, Modi said states will not have to bear any cost in the immunization of this priority group.

    “The priority of vaccination has been decided as per the advice of experts and the scientific community after consultation with the states," Modi said, adding that health workers from both the government and the private sector will be the first to receive the vaccine.

    This group also includes sanitation workers, police and paramilitary staff, home guards, disaster management volunteers, jawans in civil defence and revenue officials associated with containment and surveillance.

    The Prime Minister said India aims to vaccinate 300 million people over the next few months and the country is now in a “decisive phase".

  • January 12, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Co-WIN platform is set to play a pivotal role in vaccination drive

    As India gears up to begin its vaccination drive on Saturday, the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network, or Co-WIN, is poised to play a crucial role in the delivery of the jabs. The tech platform will be used for rolling out and scaling up distribution systems for the vaccine in what is the world’s second worst-hit country by the pandemic. Mint delves into the network:

    What is Co-WIN?

    Co-WIN is an extension of the government’s electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), which was launched in 2015 for India’s universal immunization programme. It aimed to reduce wastage of vaccines through improper cold storage, avoid vaccine stock-outs at inoculation centres and ensure availability of enough vaccines for all targeted children and pregnant women. The UN Development Programme (UNDP), which helped build eVIN, along with the IT ministry developed an extension of the module as a comprehensive cloud-based solution for covid-19 vaccination in India.

    While the main portal would be the website, the government is also planning to roll out apps for use by various administration officials, as well as for adverse events reporting. The government has said it will proactively help other countries who may want to use the system for their vaccination programmes.

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: 162 Covid vaccination sites identified in 30 Odisha districts

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the state has made extensive arrangements for a mega vaccination drive for COVID-19, starting from January 16, in all the 162 identified sites.

    Patnaik said, "162 vaccination sites have been identified across districts and necessary infrastructure has been established for this purpose."

    Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said the vaccination drive will be held in all the 30 districts.

    The drive will be conducted at medical colleges, government and private hospitals, community health centres and public health centres, he said.

    Meanwhile, the Odisha government's Technical Adviser Prof Jayant Panda said the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people aged above 18 years.

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: In a first, 2 Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19

    At least two gorillas at California's San Diego Zoo have caught the coronavirus, the first known instance of natural transmission to great apes, officials said Monday.

    Two primates began coughing last week and have since tested positive for Covid-19, while a third is showing symptoms, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

    They are thought to have contracted the virus from an asymptomatic zoo worker, though this has yet to be confirmed.

    "Aside from some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well," the world-famous zoo's executive director Lisa Peterson said in a statement.

    "The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery."

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: COVID-19 herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccines, says WHO

    The World Health Organization's chief scientist warned that even as numerous countries start rolling out vaccination programs to stop COVID-19, herd immunity is highly unlikely this year.

    At a media briefing on Monday, Dr Soumya Swaminathan said it was critical countries and their populations maintain strict social distancing and other outbreak control measures for the foreseeable future.

    In recent weeks, Britain, the US, France, Canada, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and others have begun vaccinating millions of their citizens against the coronavirus.

    "Even as vaccines start protecting the most vulnerable, we're not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," Swaminathan said. "Even if it happens in a couple of pockets, in a few countries, it's not going to protect people across the world."

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Serum's first vaccine consignments to reach 13 locations today

    The first consignment containing vials of Covishield vaccine were dispatched from the Serum Institute of India here in the early hours of Tuesday, ahead of the January 16 launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.

    Amid tight security, three trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine left for Pune airport to be flown to 13 locations across the country today.

    "The first flight will leave for Delhi from Pune airport," Sandip Bhosale, SB Logistics, the logistics team which is handling air transport of Covishield vaccine from Pune International Airport told ANI.

    A total of eight flights- two cargo flights and other regular commercial flights will carry the vaccines, he said.

    "All vaccines will be dispatched by 10 am," he added.

    The locations include Delhi, Karnal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubhaneshwar, Kolkata and Guwahati.

    The first Cargo flight with the vaccines will drop off the consignment at Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bhubhaneshwar while the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati.

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: French new COVID cases at seven-week high

    France’s new COVID-19 infections are on average increasing by more than 18,000 a day, a seven-week high, and the number of people hospitalised is rising again as the country grapples with the more infectious variant of the virus first found in Britain.

    These latest trends, published on Monday, will be discussed in the coming days by the government which is pondering whether to impose a third national lockdown and extend a 6 pm curfew, now enforced in some areas, to all of France.

    The French health ministry reported 3,582 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a figure lower than Sunday’s 15,944 and than last Monday’s 4,022.

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: China reports drop in new COVID-19 cases, but new curbs continue

    China reported a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours amid a flurry of new measures in Hebei province surrounding Beijing, ranging from home quarantines starting on Tuesday in one county and a lockdown of the provincial capital.

    The National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that a total of 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported, down from 103 a day earlier. Hebei accounted for 40 of the 42 local infections, with Beijing and northeastern Heilongjiang province reporting one local case each.

    The daily case tallies remain a small fraction of what China saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, but local authorities are implmenting strict curbs whenever new cases emerge in order to prevent a second national wave.

    Hebei's capital Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million that accounted for 39 of the new COVID-19 cases, has been hardest hit in the latest surge in infections and has been placed under lockdown. The province has shut off certain sections of highways and is ordering vehicles registered to Shijiazhuang to turn back.

    Guan county in Hebei announced that it would implement home quarantine measures between Jan. 12-18, state television reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from the county.

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Australia records handful of new coronavirus cases as national frictions grow

    Australia recorded a handful of new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with frictions increasing between state leaders over the best approach to manage and contain the outbreaks.

    The northern state of Queensland recorded one new case, in the quarantined partner of a cleaner who was found to have the highly infectious UK strain last week, which triggered a three-day lockdown over the weekend to Monday.

    The country’s most populous state of New South Wales logged five new locally acquired infections, including two mystery cases that caused the emergency department at Sydney’s Mount Druitt hospital to close for deep cleaning on Monday.

    Including cases from returning travellers in hotel quarantine, Queensland registered three new cases and New South Wales logged 16 new cases. Victoria recorded no community infections for a sixth consecutive day.

