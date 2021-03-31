Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai sees 4,758 COVID-19 cases; doubling rate now 50 days

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu logs 2,342 new COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths
Tamil Nadu added 2,342 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 8,84,094 while the death toll mounted to 12,700 with 16 more fatalities. With the steady rise in fresh infections, the state government today decided to ramp up testing and take steps to reduce the number of fatalities. According to a health department bulletin, recoveries rose to 8,56,548 today with 1,463 patients being discharged, leaving 14,846 active cases. Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 874 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,48,031.The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,236.