Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai sees 4,758 COVID-19 cases; doubling rate now 50 days

March 31, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 372nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.


Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 372nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India reported 56,211 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data. Registering a steady increase for the 20th day in a row, the active
cases
 have increased to 5,40,720. The death toll increased to 1,62,114 with 271 fatalities. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 6.11 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 31, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu logs 2,342 new COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths

    Tamil Nadu added 2,342 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 8,84,094 while the death toll mounted to 12,700 with 16 more fatalities. With the steady rise in fresh infections, the state government today decided to ramp up testing and take steps to reduce the number of fatalities. According to a health department bulletin, recoveries rose to 8,56,548 today with 1,463 patients being discharged, leaving 14,846 active cases. Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 874 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,48,031.The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,236.

  • March 31, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally rises by 3,108, toll by 35

    Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,44,624 on Tuesday as 3,108 people tested positive for the infection, while 35 deaths took the toll to 4,131, a health official said. The state been witnessing a spike in the number of infections over the last two weeks.

  • March 31, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,758 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 4,09,320, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 50 days. With 10 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the megapolis mounted to 11,671, a civic official said, adding that the city has witnessed 71 casualties since March 23. As per a report prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened from 90 days recorded a week ago to the current 50 days.

  • March 31, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 372nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

