June 16, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 575 new cases, 718 recoveries and 14 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 25.90 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.95 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,77,031 deaths. A total of 2,82,80,472 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 9,13,378 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 3.09 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's recovery rate now stands at 95.64 percent. Globally, more than 17.61 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.08 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • June 16, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 9,350 new cases, 15,176 discharges and 388 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Active cases: 1,38,361

    Total recoveries: 56,69,179 

    Death toll: 1,14,154

  • June 16, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Jharkhand govt declares mucormycosis epidemic amid rising number of cases of the infection in state.

  • June 16, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh reports 224 new cases, 27 deaths, and 528 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

    Active cases 3610

    Case tally 7,88,649

  • June 16, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across at least 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.61 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

