Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 575 new cases, 718 recoveries and 14 deaths

June 16, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

India's recovery rate now stands at 95.64 percent. Globally, more than 17.61 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.08 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.95 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,77,031 deaths. A total of 2,82,80,472 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 9,13,378 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 3.09 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.