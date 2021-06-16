Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 575 new cases, 718 recoveries and 14 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 9,350 new cases, 15,176 discharges and 388 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 1,38,361
Total recoveries: 56,69,179
Death toll: 1,14,154
Jharkhand govt declares mucormycosis epidemic amid rising number of cases of the infection in state
Madhya Pradesh reports 224 new cases, 27 deaths, and 528 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 3610
Case tally 7,88,649
