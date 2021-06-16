BMC orders inquiry into alleged fake vaccination drive at Mumbai's residential society

Representative image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 16 said it has ordered an inquiry into an alleged fake vaccination drive at a housing society in Kandivali where 390 residents were vaccinated in suspicious manner.

The fact-finding report to be submitted within 48 hours.

"This incident is serious. In connection with the above incident, we are being ordered to conduct a thorough inquiry into this incident," BMC said.

According to various media reports, 390 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Welfare Association have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 30.

The organisers did not carry a laptop and was not registering on COWIN on the spot.

Beneficiaries generally show mild symptoms afterwards. However, no such symptoms were seen in this case.

The team that came for vaccination took the Aadhaar card number from the beneficiaries and told the residents that the OTP should be given once they receive it for registering on the COWIN.

A few days later the beneficiaries received vaccination certificates in the name of different hospitals.

As it raised suspicions, the residents of the society went to the concerned police station and lodged a complaint.