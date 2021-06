A year after several cruise ships were host to major coronavirus outbreaks and with large numbers of Americans now vaccinated, cruise lines have been striving to get business going. (Image: Reuters)

German tourists stand on the cruise ship 'Mein Schiff 2' of the company TUI Cruises after it was docked at dawn in Malaga port, becoming the first cruise ship carrying tourists to arrive on Spain's mainland since June 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Malaga, southern Spain, June 15. (Image: Reuters)

