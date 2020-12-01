Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally zooms to 2.37 lakh with 1,324 new cases; 21 more die
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 94.31 lakh. There are 4,46,952 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 253rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 94,31,692 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,37,139 deaths. A total of 88,47,600 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,46,952 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.74 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.81 percent. Globally, more than 6.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 14.66 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Bihar adds 457 fresh COVID-19 cases
Chhattisgarh reports 1,324 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Odisha prepared for COVID-19 vaccine: State govt
The Odisha government yesterday apprised the Centre of its preparedness for mass vaccination of health and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the first phase. The state government informed the Centre of its planning in this regard at a national level review meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. The third phase human trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' is underway at an institute in Bhubaneswar. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Bihar adds 457 fresh COVID-19 cases
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,35,615 with 457 fresh cases, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,264, reported news agency PTI citing a health department bulletin. At least 547 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,28,798, it said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 97.11 percent from 97.06 percent recorded on Sunday, it said. Bihar currently has 5,553 active cases, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total COVID-19 tests conducted in the country cross the threshold of 14 crore, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh reports 1,324 fresh COVID-19 cases
With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's count of infections rose to 2,37,322 and toll to 2,861 yesterday, a health official said. The number of recoveries went up to 2,14,826 after 153 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,586 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day. The state now has 19,635 active cases, the official said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Americans returning home from Thanksgiving break faced strict new coronavirus measures around the country yesterday as health officials brace for a disastrous worsening of the out-of-control surge because of holiday gatherings over the long weekend. Los Angeles County imposed a stay-at-home order for its 10 million residents, and Santa Clara County, in the heart of Silicon Valley, banned high school, college and professional sports and decreed a quarantine for those who have traveled more than 150 miles outside the county. In Hawaii, the mayor of Hawaii County said trans-Pacific travelers arriving without a negative COVID-19 test must quarantine for 14 days, and even those who have tested virus-free may be randomly selected for another test upon arrival. New Jersey is suspending all youth sports. (AP)
