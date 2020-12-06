PlusFinancial Times
December 06, 2020 / 08:42 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Pfizer Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Its COVID-19 Vaccine In India

Coronavirus News Live: Globally, more than 6.64 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 15.27 lakh have died so far

Coronavirus News Live: Today is the 258th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 9,608,211 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 139,700 deaths. A total of 9,058,822 people have recuperated from COVID-19, as per latest data from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW). There are 409
,689 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.35 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. This number is the lowest after 136 days - since July 2020. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.28 percent and the country has conducted 1,157,763 tests during the previous day. Globally, more than 6.64 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 15.27 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
  • December 06, 2020 / 08:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | 3419 new COVID cases in Delhi, 77 deaths
    Delhi registered 3,419 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to over 5.8 lakh on Saturday, while the toll rose to 9,574 with 77 more deaths. The new cases came out of a record 81,473 tests, including 35,352 RT-PCR tests. The positivity rate slipped to 4.2 per cent from 4.78 per cent the previous day, the Health Department said.
    The number of active patients dropped to 26,678 from 28,252 a day ago, while the total cases rose to 5,89,544. Seventy-seven more people died from the pathogen, taking the toll to 9,574, it said. As many as 5.53 lakh patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to over 93 per cent. The number of tests per million is over 3.5 lakh, while the total tests rose to over 66 lakh, the bulletin said.
    Out of 18,843 beds in COVID hospitals, 12,385 are vacant, while 639 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 16,231. Containment zones jumped to 6,045 from 5,909 on Friday. On Saturday, it was the third consecutive day when the positivity rate remained between 4-5 percent. The National Centre for Disease Control had recently warned that Delhi needed to be prepared for about 15,000 new COVID-19 cases everyday due to the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings. (PTI)

  • December 06, 2020 / 08:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | 2 more COVID deaths, 98 cases in Chandigarh
    Two more persons died from the coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the toll to 289 on Saturday, while the infection tally rose 17,926 with 98 new cases. There are 883 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 141 more people recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 16,754, according to a bulletin. A 94-year-old woman was among the two who died from the pathogen. A total of 1.50 lakh samples have been tested so far, it added. (PTI)

  • December 06, 2020 / 08:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | 35 new cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 11,340
    A day after registering the record COVID-19 recovery rate, Nagaland on December 5 reported no fresh recoveries but the state's caseload mounted to 11,340 with detection of 35 new cases. "Of the fresh cases, 34 were reported from Kohima and one from Kiphire district," Health Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.
    Since no coronavirus patient was cured of the disease during the day, the recovery rate came down to 93.9 percent, he said, adding that the ratio was at 94.19 percent on Friday.
    The death toll remained at 68 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported. Nagaland now has 511 active cases, while 10,649 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 112 patients have migrated to other states. The northeastern state has so far conducted 8,381 rapid antigen tests, while 69,887 samples were tested through RT-PCR and 36,149 through TrueNat, Hangsing added. (PTI)

  • December 06, 2020 / 07:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in India
    Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after its parent company secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain. The firm, in its application submitted to the drug regulator, has sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in the country, besides waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, official sources said.
    "Pfizer India has submitted an application on December 4 to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. It has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in the country," the source said, citing the application. (PTI)

  • December 06, 2020 / 07:29 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments in India and from around the world.

