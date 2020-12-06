South Africa Vs England 1st ODI Abandoned After Positive COVID-19 Tests Among Hotel Staff

File image of a match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, South Africa (Image: AP Photo/Halden Krog)

The first One Day International (ODI) between South Africa and England was abandoned on December 6 after two staff members at the Cape Town hotel the two teams are staying in, tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly before the match was supposed to start, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a joint statement that the game in the city of Paarl, near Cape Town, was delayed as England players and management awaited results of an additional round of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. Two matches remain in the three-match ODI series.

In a subsequent statement, ECB said that two members of the England squad had returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. “The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams,” it added.

“A decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts,” ECB said in the statement.

Incidentally, the match, which was originally scheduled for December 4 had been postponed to December 6 after a South African player tested positive for the infectious disease. Both squads are staying in a secure bio-bubble.

The South African squad had to undergo additional tests after a player positive that caused the first postponement. All remaining 'Proteas' players returned negative tests on December 5, CSA had confirmed.

"We regret that we are unable to play in today’s ODI, but the welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place,” Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, said.

Graeme Smith, the CSA Director of Cricket said the South African cricket authority was “doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today’s match.”

“We are deeply regretful of the situation we find ourselves in after the amount of time and energy that has been put in place to host a successful tour.

Both, Giles and Smith, said that there are in constant dialogue with the other board to determine how to move forward “under the guidance of our combined medical teams.”

On December 1, England had completed a 3-0 sweep over the hosts in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Three South African players have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-November during England's tour. Two had tested positive while in the secure environment. One tested positive before the T20I series and the latest case was last week before the ODIs. The first player had returned a positive test before the teams went into a 10-day quarantine period at the hotel.

All six matches on the tour are being played in Cape Town and Boland Park in nearby Paarl to limit the teams’ travel amid the pandemic. However, the Western Cape province, where these grounds are situated, is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.