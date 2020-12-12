Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gets US panel’s approval for emergency use

Coronavirus News LIVE: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Gets US Panel’s Approval For Emergency Use
The US FDA panel's endorsement paves the way for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be granted an emergency use authorisation.
Coronavirus News LIVE: Assam reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,000 with one more person succumbing to the disease, while 127 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload to 2,14,432 Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.
The new death case was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, he said. "Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today... Condolences and Prayers," Sarma tweeted.
The overall positivity rate stood at 3.84 per cent against total testing of 55,83,981 samples so far. "127 cases detected out of 21,002 tests conducted with positivity rate of 0.60%," the minister tweeted.
With new cases, Assam reported a total of 2,14,432 COVID-19 cases, of which 53,137 have been reported from the state capital alone. For four consecutive days, the state reported more recoveries at 149 discharges than the number of new infections. The state currently has a total of 3,493 active COVID-19 cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation. In Assam, 2,09,936 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs and three have migrated to other states. (PTI)
Coronavirus News LIVE: Bengal registers 50 more COVID deaths, 2,753 new cases
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll went up to 8,966 on Friday, with 50 people succumbing to the disease, a health department bulletin said. It said that 2,753 new coronavirus cases were reported from various parts of the state taking the overall tally to 5,16,505. Altogether 2,873 patients also recovered from the infection pushing the total number of recoveries to 4,84,258. The state now has is 23,281 active cases, the bulletin said.
Of the fresh fatalities, 15 were reported from North 24 Parganas and 13 from Kolkata. The remaining deaths were registered in various other districts. The 2,753 new positive cases included 679 from Kolkata and 664 from North 24 Parganas. In the last 24 hours, 42,131 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 63,40,171, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Coronavirus News LIVE: Delhi records 2,385 new COVID cases, 60 deaths; positivity rate 3.33%
Delhi recorded 2,385 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 71,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 3.33 percent, authorities said. The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.20 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively. However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.
These fresh cases came out of 71,679 tests conducted the previous day, including 31,724 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.
Sixty fatalities were recorded on Friday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,934, the bulletin said. The active cases tally on Friday dropped to 18,676 from 18,753 the previous day. The bulletin said the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 6,03,535, while the recovery rate stood at over 95 percent.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday reiterated that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital is not over yet but it is "on the wane". The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 6,501 on Friday from 6,430 on Thursday. (PTI)
