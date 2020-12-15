PlusFinancial Times
December 15, 2020 / 07:38 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.87 lakh with 477 new cases; 7 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 98.84 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,43,355 deaths. There are 3,52,586 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 267th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 98,84,100 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,43,355 deaths. A total of 93,88,159 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,52,586 active cases in the country, which
comprise 3.57 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.98 percent. The country conducted 8.55 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.27 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.19 lakh have died so far.
  • December 15, 2020 / 08:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates | Over 1 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in phase 1

    Over one lakh health workers in Jammu and Kashmir will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first phase when a vaccine is available in the country, a senior official said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified over 4,000 sites and 24,000 vaccinators for it, he said. The health administration has already started advance planning for coronavirus vaccine rollout and deputy commissioners have prepared district-wise micro-plans for vaccination sites, cold chain storage points and logistics requirements. (PTI)

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday following a mixed Wall Street session, as concerns about increasing COVID-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations. Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.12% in early trading while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.13%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.21%.

    Read more | Asian stocks dip as investors curb vaccine enthusiasm

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Decline in average COVID-19 daily positivity rate (past few weeks)

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Mumbai adds 477 new COVID-19 cases

    Mumbai recorded 477 fresh COVID-19 cases, the second lowest rise in a day after almost a month, taking the count of infections to 2,87,303, the city civic body said. With seven deaths, the second lowest in a day this month, the cumulative toll went up to 10,988, it said. The number of recoveries went up to 2,66,695 with 533 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the day. The number of active cases has once again fallen below 10,000 to 9,008, after the removal of 3,586 duplicate cases from the list by the ICMR. (PTI)

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin around the country

    The US death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak. The number of dead rivals the population of St. Louis or Pittsburgh. It is equivalent to repeating a tragedy on the scale of Hurricane Katrina every day for 5 1/2 months. It is more than five times the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War. It is equal to a 9/11 attack every day for more than 100 days. (AP)

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 267th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

