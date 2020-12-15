Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.87 lakh with 477 new cases; 7 more die

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates | Over 1 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in phase 1
Over one lakh health workers in Jammu and Kashmir will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first phase when a vaccine is available in the country, a senior official said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified over 4,000 sites and 24,000 vaccinators for it, he said. The health administration has already started advance planning for coronavirus vaccine rollout and deputy commissioners have prepared district-wise micro-plans for vaccination sites, cold chain storage points and logistics requirements. (PTI)