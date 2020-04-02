App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Karnataka CM distributes free milk to the urban poor

The Chief Minister marched through narrow lanes of slums in Ashwath Nagar and handed over milk packets to the dwellers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday began distributing milk packets to the urban poor here.

This comes a day after he announced the procurement of unsold milk from producers and its free distribution to the poor facing hardship during the lockdown in the state.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister Shivaram Hebbar and health officials.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister Shivaram Hebbar and health officials.

The Chief Minister had announced on Wednesday that 69 lakh litres of milk is produced each day, of which 42 lakh litres is sold and rest went unsold.

He said the unsold milk will be procured by the government and distributed to the poor people in the state free of cost.

However, neither Yediyurappa nor his cabinet colleagues wore masks or gloves and even failed to maintain social distancing.

Ashwath Narayan visited slums in areas such as Byatarayanapura, Amruthahalli Colony, Thanisandra and Yelahanka to take the stock of the situation there in the wake of COVID-19 related lockdown.

He spoke to labourers there and enquired about their grievances and the measures taken by the government.

"The Chief Minister himself is personally monitoring the arrangements of food for the weaker section. He is taking along the ministers and the corporators to carry out the relief work," Ashwath Narayan told the people.

Later, in a statement, Ashwath Narayan said arrangements have been made to provide food to 10,000 people at 42 places in Yelahanka and Byatarayanapura.

Door delivery of food is arranged for the senior citizens who are facing hardship in arranging two square meals.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #B S Yediyurappa #coronavirus #Karnataka Chief Minister

