App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 16, 2020 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News Live | COVID-19 cases in India surpasses China; total number of cases now stands at 85,500

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact

Today is the 53rd day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 85,500, surpassing China's total tally. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,649.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package’s details for agriculture and allied activities to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been over 45.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.07 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
  • May 16, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    President Donald Trump has announced that the US will donate ventilators to India, moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "good friend". India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 85,000 on Friday, surpassing China's count of 82,933 confirmed cases.

    I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India," Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent.

  • May 16, 2020 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE | There have been over 45.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.07 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:

  • May 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package’s details for agriculture and allied activities to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • May 16, 2020 07:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE | Today is the 53rd day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 85,500, surpassing China's total tally. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,649. 

  • May 16, 2020 07:52 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments in India and from around the world. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.