Coronavirus India News Live | COVID-19 cases in India surpasses China; total number of cases now stands at 85,500

Today is the 53rd day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 85,500, surpassing China's total tally. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,649.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package’s details for agriculture and allied activities to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been over 45.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.07 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here: