May 16, 2020 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News Live | COVID-19 cases in India surpasses China; total number of cases now stands at 85,500
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact
Today is the 53rd day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 85,500, surpassing China's total tally. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,649.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package’s details for agriculture and allied activities to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.There have been over 45.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.07 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
President Donald Trump has announced that the US will donate ventilators to India, moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "good friend". India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 85,000 on Friday, surpassing China's count of 82,933 confirmed cases.
I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India," Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent.
