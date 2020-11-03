Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 03, 2020 07:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh records 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 82 lakh. There are 5,61,908 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 225th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 82,29,313 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,22,607 deaths. A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,61,908 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.83 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 91.68 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' has begun. Globally, more than 4.64 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 11.99 lakh have died so far.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
India's national recovery rate reaches 91.68%
India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh records 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths
With 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs count rose to 1,90,513 and the toll to 2,208 on Monday, a health official said. The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,66,391 after 240 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,324 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said. The state now has 21,914 active cases, the official informed. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | 465 new COVID cases take Assam's tally to nearly 2.07 lakh
Assam's COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,06,982 after 465 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 932, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma said that 785 patients also recovered from the infection, pushing the number of cured people to 1,97,566.
The state registered more recoveries than new infections for the 19th consecutive day on Monday. Assam currently has a total of 8,481 active cases.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | India's national recovery rate reaches 91.68%
A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 percent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark
India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 225th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.