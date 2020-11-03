Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh records 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths

Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | 465 new COVID cases take Assam's tally to nearly 2.07 lakh

Assam's COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,06,982 after 465 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 932, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma said that 785 patients also recovered from the infection, pushing the number of cured people to 1,97,566.

The state registered more recoveries than new infections for the 19th consecutive day on Monday. Assam currently has a total of 8,481 active cases.

