Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 04, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: 83,341 COVID-19 cases, 1,096 deaths reported in 24 hours
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 39.3 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 77.1 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 165th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 39,36,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 68,472 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.1 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.61 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.63 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
India’s 5 worst-affected states: Latest numbers
83,341 COVID-19 cases, 1,096 deaths reported in 24 hours
Over 8.3 lakh active cases, 30.3 lakh recoveries: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 68,472
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 39,36,747
Over 4.6 crore samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | New Zealand records first COVID-19 death in more than three months, AFP has reported citing official. The country has recorded over 1,750 COVID-19 cases so far.
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE updates | Health Department: 2,478 new COVID-19 cases, 2,011 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in the state yesterday. Total confirmed cases stand at 1.35 lakh, 32,994 active cases.
Coronavirus impact | France puts jobs at heart of economic rescue plan
The French government has said that employment would be paramount as it unleashed a colossal spending plan for its virus-hit economy that has been hemorrhaging jobs.
Prime Minister Jean Castex promised 1.6 lakh new jobs next year as part of a recovery plan worth $120 billion, launched at a time when daily virus numbers in France are again on the rise.
Read more here
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s 5 worst-affected states:
Maharashtra: 8,43,844 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
Tamil Nadu: 4,65,730
Andhra Pradesh: 4,45,851
Karnataka: 3,70,206
Uttar Pradesh: 2,47,101
(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 9.40 am on September 4)
Check the full state-wise tally here
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 83,341 new COVID-19 cases and 1,096 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 77.1 percent.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 8,31,124. As many as 30,37,151 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 68,472, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 39,36,747, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 4,66,79,145 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (September 3). Of these, 11,69,765 were tested yesterday.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | US states told be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by November 1
The Trump administration has urged states in the US to get ready to distribute a potential COVID-19 vaccine by November 1 -- two days before the presidential election.
Priority will be given to essential workers, national security officials, seniors and members of vulnerable racial and ethnic groups.
Read more here