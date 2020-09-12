Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: UN General Assembly adopts pandemic resolution

Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With over 24,000 cases in 24 hours, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally crosses 10 lakh

With over 24,886 new COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths, Maharashtra’s overall tally crossed the grim 10 lakh-mark on September 11. With this, the total confirmed cases in the state stand at 10.1 lakh, including 7.1 lakh recoveries, 2.7 lakh active cases and 28,724 deaths.

This comes on a day when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that in view of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) warning that COVID-19 cases will be on the rise in coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 percent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and 20 percent to industries.

Read more here