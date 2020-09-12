Live now
Sep 12, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: UN General Assembly adopts pandemic resolution
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 45.6 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 173rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 45,62,414 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 76,271 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.6 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.8 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.1 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With over 24,000 cases in 24 hours, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally crosses 10 lakh
With over 24,886 new COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths, Maharashtra’s overall tally crossed the grim 10 lakh-mark on September 11. With this, the total confirmed cases in the state stand at 10.1 lakh, including 7.1 lakh recoveries, 2.7 lakh active cases and 28,724 deaths.
This comes on a day when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that in view of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) warning that COVID-19 cases will be on the rise in coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 percent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and 20 percent to industries.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | United Nations General Assembly adopts pandemic resolution
The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urges countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions.
The world body adopted the resolution yesterday by a vote of 169-2. It was a strong show of unity by the UN's most representative body in addressing the coronavirus, though many countries had hoped for adoption by consensus. The resolution is not legally binding. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 45,62,414. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 35,42,663 patients have recovered, 76,271 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,43,480. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.83 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.1 lakh.
With over 64.14 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina, Chile and South Africa are rising rapidly.
