Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oxford University's vaccine trials to resume days after being halted: Report

"In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety," the university said in a statement

Moneycontrol News

Trails of Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine will resume days after they were halted after a UK participant had an adverse reaction to it.



"Globally, some 18,000 individuals have received study vaccines as part of the trial. In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety," the university said in a statement, according to CNN.


(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

First Published on Sep 12, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

