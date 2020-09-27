Live now
Sep 27, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.69 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 188th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 59,03,932 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 93,379 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 82.1 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.26 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.88 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Thousands protest in London against lockdown, social distancing rules imposed to combat COVID-19
Here are pictures of people participating in the 'We Do Not Consent' rally at London’s Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal to protest against coronavirus restrictions.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases
Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, compared with 15 cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 26 from 30 a day earlier. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | West Bengal allows open air theatres, cinemas to function from October 1
In a bid to return to 'normalcy', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said the state government will allow "jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows" to resume with up to 50 participants from October 1.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Assam reports 1,736 new COVID-19 cases
Assam reported 13 more fatalities due to COVID-19, while 1,736 new cases raised the tally to 1.69 lakh, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday. The death toll increased to 638 with the new fatalities. The state reported 1,595 more recoveries. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 59,03,932. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 48,49,584 patients have recovered, 93,379 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,60,969. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.26 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.88 lakh.
With over 70.60 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 188th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.