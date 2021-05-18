Coronavirus India News Live Updates: US President Joe Biden boosting world COVID-19 vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka lockdown to be extended? Decision to be taken soon amid COVID spike
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that his government is mulling over the extension of lockdown in the state amid spike in coronavirus cases. While addressing the press meet briefly, Chief Minister said, "We are still discussing regarding extension of lockdown. Anyway, the imposed lockdown will remain imposed till 24th May. After two-three days, we will discuss and decide the extension of lockdown."
As per the state health bulletin yesterday, the state logged 38,603 new COVID-19 cases and 476 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also, the state health minister took cognizance of the black fungus cases being reported in the state. Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is now a noticed disease and hospitals should report it to the government, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday, adding that it is illegal to hide it.