May 18, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: US President Joe Biden boosting world COVID-19 vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Gujarat extends partial lockdown for 3 more days, says CM Vijay Rupani.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national
recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 31,64,23,658 samples had been tested up to May 16 with 15,73,515 tested on Sunday. The 4,106 new fatalities include 974 from Maharashtra, 403 from Karnataka, 311 from Tamil Nadu, 308 from Uttar Pradesh, 262 from Delhi, 202 from Punjab, 188 from Uttarakhand, 156 from Rajasthan, 147 from West Bengal, 144 from Chhattisgarh, 139 from Haryana and 101 from Andhra Pradesh. Of the total 2,74,390 deaths reported in the country, 81,486 were from Maharashtra, 21,837 from Karnataka, 21,506 from Delhi, 17,670 from Tamil Nadu, 17,546  from Uttar Pradesh, 13,284 from West Bengal, 11,895 from Punjab and 11,734 from Chhattisgarh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  May 18, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka lockdown to be extended? Decision to be taken soon amid COVID spike

    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that his government is mulling over the extension of lockdown in the state amid spike in coronavirus cases. While addressing the press meet briefly, Chief Minister said, "We are still discussing regarding extension of lockdown. Anyway, the imposed lockdown will remain imposed till 24th May. After two-three days, we will discuss and decide the extension of lockdown."

    As per the state health bulletin yesterday, the state logged 38,603 new COVID-19 cases and 476 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also, the state health minister took cognizance of the black fungus cases being reported in the state. Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is now a noticed disease and hospitals should report it to the government, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday, adding that it is illegal to hide it.

  May 18, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Starting COVID vaccination with frontline warriors paid rich dividends: PM Modi

    Noting that the strategy of starting the COVID-19 vaccination programme with frontline warriors has paid rich dividends in the second wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the vaccines have ensured the safety of most of the doctors as 90 percent of health professionals have already taken their first dose.

    In an interaction with a group of doctors via video-conferencing on Monday, the Prime Minister said: "The strategy of starting vaccination programme with front line warriors has paid rich dividends in the second wave. About 90 per cent of the health professionals in the country have already taken the first dose. Vaccines have ensured the safety of most of the doctors."

    He said be it testing, supply of medicines or set-up of new infrastructure in record time, all these are being done at a fast pace. Also, several challenges of oxygen production and supply are being overcome. He thanked the entire medical fraternity and the paramedical staff for the exemplary fight displayed by them against the extraordinary circumstances of the second wave, adding that the entire country is indebted to them.

  May 18, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US President Joe Biden boosting world COVID-19 vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses

    US President Joe Biden said on May 17 that the United States will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks as domestic demand for shots drops and global disparities in distribution have grown more evident. The doses will come from existing production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, marking the first time that US-controlled doses of vaccines authorized for use in the country will be shared overseas. It will boost the global vaccine sharing commitment from the US to 80 million.

    "We know America will never be fully safe until the pandemic that's raging globally is under control," Biden said at the White House. The announcement comes on top of the Biden's administration's prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the US, by the end of June. The AstraZeneca doses will be available to ship once they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

    Biden also tapped COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration's efforts to share doses with the world. "Our nation's going to be the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world," Biden said. He added that, compared to other countries like Russia and China that have sought to leverage their domestically produced doses, "we will not use our vaccines to secure favors from other countries."

  May 18, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Covid variants found in India: Study

    The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines appear to protect against COVID variants B.1.617 and B.1.618 first identified in India, researchers have reported in a new pre-print paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, CNN reported. Based on lab experiments involving cell cultures, the B.1.617 and B.1.618 variants seem to be partially resistant to the antibodies elicited by vaccination, according to the pre-print paper posted to the online server biorxiv.org on Sunday.

    "Thus, there is a good reason to believe that vaccinated individuals will remain protected against the B.1.617 and B.1.618 variants," the researchers from New York University wrote in their paper. But more research is needed to determine just how effective the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are against those variants in the real world. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus variant first found in India as a "variant of global concern".It said studies show the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study, CNN reported.

  May 18, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since March-end

    The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said. This was the lowest single-day count since March 30 when the state had reported 27,918 infections. According to a health department statement, 516 COVID-19 deaths were also reported, which took the number of fatalities due to the respiratory disease to 82,486.

    Of the total deaths, 289 occurred over the past 48 hours, while 227 fatalities took place last week, but were added to the toll on Monday, it said. The statement said 48,211 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 48,74,582. The state is now (rpt now) left with 4,45,495 active cases. Mumbai city reported 1,232 new cases, taking its tally to 6,89,062, while 48 new deaths pushed the toll to 14,272, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state stood at 90.19 per cent, while the death rate was 1.53 per cent, the statement said.

  May 18, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Modi to interact with state, district officials across country on COVID-19 management

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday at 11 am. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting.

    "Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against COVID-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas," the statement said. The battle against COVID-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials. Many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. "A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing an effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," the PMO said.

  May 18, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Adar Poonawalla exits Panacea Biotec; sells entire stake for Rs 118 crore

    Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday offloaded his entire stake in Panacea Biotec amounting to 5.15 per cent shareholding of the firm for Rs 118 crore, through an open market transaction. The shares were picked by Serum Institute of India (SII). As per BSE block deal data, Poonawalla sold 31,57,034 scrips he held in the firm at a price of ₹373.85 per share, taking the total deal value to Rs 118.02 crore.

    The shares were picked by SII at the same price, through a separate transaction. As per shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, both Poonawalla and SII were public shareholders in the firm and held 5.15 per cent and 4.98 per cent stake in Panacea, respectively.

  May 18, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute earmarked for COVID19 treatment at Kathirkamam earlier today to inspect the arrangements made at the hospital.

  May 18, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 26,616 new COVID19 cases, 48,211 recoveries and 516 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases 54,05,068

    Total recoveries 48,74,582

    Death toll 82,486

    Active cases 4,45,495

  May 18, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tougher COVID19 measures began Sunday in Japan as cases surge ahead of Tokyo Olympics. Hokkaido, Okayama & Hiroshima joined Tokyo & 5 other prefectures under emergency to May 31;quasi-emergency in 7 prefectures expanded to Gunma, Ishikawa & Kumamoto until June 13: Japanese media

  May 18, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AIIMS/ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force/Joint Monitoring Group, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India revised Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID19 Patients and dropped Convalescent plasma (Off label).

  May 18, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Rajasthan reports 11,597 new COVID19 cases, 29,459 recoveries and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases 8,71,266

    Total recoveries 6,87,969

    Death toll 6934

    Active cases 1,76,363

