Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Walk-in vaccination in Mumbai from May 24 to 26, says BMC

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Moderna declines Punjab's request for direct vaccine supply, says they 'deal only with Government of India'
Moderna Inc, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers whose jabs are being administered in North America and Europe, has declined the Punjab government's request for direct supply of doses. The company, as per its policy, would "only deal with Government of India", said Vikas Garg, Punjab's nodal officer for vaccination, on May 23. The Punjab government has recently reached out to all top vaccine makers, including Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and the producers of Russia's Sputnik V for the direct supply of doses to the state.
