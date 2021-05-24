MARKET NEWS

May 24, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Walk-in vaccination in Mumbai from May 24 to 26, says BMC

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.65 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,99,266 deaths. A total of 2,34,25,467 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 28,05,399 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 10.57 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's
recovery rate now stands at 88.3 percent. Globally, more than 16.64 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 34.49 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 19.5 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 24, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Moderna declines Punjab's request for direct vaccine supply, says they 'deal only with Government of India'
    Moderna Inc, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers whose jabs are being administered in North America and Europe, has declined the Punjab government's request for direct supply of doses. The company, as per its policy, would "only deal with Government of India", said Vikas Garg, Punjab's nodal officer for vaccination, on May 23. The Punjab government has recently reached out to all top vaccine makers, including Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and the producers of Russia's Sputnik V for the direct supply of doses to the state.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana extends lockdown-like curbs till May 31; some relaxations announced 

    The Haryana government has extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till May 31. Some of the restrictions have been eased to allow shopkeepers to resume their business activities in a regulated manner. "Standalone shops are allowed to open during the day when the night curfew is not in operation," stated the order issued by the chief secretary on May 23.

    The night curfew, which will continue in the state, stretches from 9 pm to 5 am. During this period, all shops would remain shut. The state government has also allowed the non-standalone shops to operate for up to five hours per day. "Shops other than standalone shops are allowed to operate from 07:00 am to 12 noon," the order said, further adding that such shops would be divided into two groups with each of them allowed to operate on alternative days.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks parents to be alert about any symptoms in children

    Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic and some experts warning of a possible third wave, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to consult doctors immediately if children show any symptoms. Addressing paediatricians virtually, the chief minister said the immediate diagnosis was the need of the hour. "Don't be complacent and negligent regarding any symptoms in children. Consult a doctor immediately," Thackeray said.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Moderna CEO advocates third vaccine dose to protect people at risk

    Amid global concerns over the possibility of variant viruses breaking through the vaccine's protection, US-based pharmaceutical major Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel on May 23 said vaccination with a booster shot is a good way to protect those at risk against ever-emerging new COVID-19 variants.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Indian tech companies join hands to make open source based oxygen concentrators

    A group of small and medium Indian technology companies and a defence PSU have joined hands to manufacture oxygen concentrators based on an open source design project Marut, initiated by robotic and automation startup Technido to meet the immediate need of patients and reduce dependency on imports. According to the companies involved in the project, the oxygen concentrator (OC) with 10 litres per minute flow with purity of above 93 percent and capability to operate round-the-clock can be retailed at about half the price of imported units in the range of Rs 65,000-70,000 per piece. The prices can further reduce to Rs 35,000-40,000 apiece on bulk purchase of 100 units or more, according to Technido.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed: Report

    Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report. The newspaper said the report - which provides fresh details on the number of researchers affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits - may add weight to calls for a broader probe of whether the COVID-19 virus could have escaped from the laboratory.

    The report came on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization's decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. A National Security Council spokeswoman had no comment on the Journal's report but said the Biden administration continued to have "serious questions about the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its origins within the Peoples Republic of China." She said the U.S. government was working with the WHO and other member states to support an expert-driven evaluation of the pandemic's origins "that is free from interference or politicization."

  • May 24, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 9.4 lakh doses administered in India on May 23

    More than 9.42 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 23, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 19.6 crore. On the 128th day of the vaccination drive (May 23), 8.85 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 56,894 people were given their second dose. The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

  • May 24, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Walk-in vaccination in Mumbai from May 24 to 26: BMC

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said it will implement ''walk-in'' vaccination for citizens at its centres from Monday to Wednesday. A statement issued by it said citizens aged 60 years and above will get the first and the second dose of Covishield vaccine during this period. Health workers and frontline workers as well as 45 years and above will get the second dose. All age groups will get the second dose of Covaxin. From May 27 to 29, the vaccination drive will be carried out after registration by beneficiaries. There will be no vaccination on May 30. Any changes in the schedule will be informed to the public a day earlier, the civic body said.

  • May 24, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-hit Bengaluru is running out of beds for black fungus treatment

    Bengaluru, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of the second COVID-19 wave, has also been hit by a rise in mucormycosis infections. Hospitals in the city are reportedly running out of beds to treat the rare fungal infection, also known as black fungus.

  • May 24, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asks Ramdev to 'withdraw objectionable remarks' against allopathy

    Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has been asked by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to withdraw his controversial remarks against allopathy. "Your remarks against allopathic medicines is unfortunate. Your remarks have not only saddened the corona warriors but have also hurt the sentiments of the citizens," the Health Minister said in a letter addressed to Ramdev on May 23.

    At a time when allopathic doctors have succeeded in saving scores of lives, "your description of allopathy as 'tamasha' (drama), 'bekar' (useless) and 'diwaliya' (bankrupt) is disappointing", Harsh Vardhan added. "If the death rate due to COVID-19 in India is 1.13 percent and the recovery rate stands at over 88 percent, it is due to the contribution of allopathy and its doctors," he noted. Harsh Vardhan's critical remarks come a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to him, seeking action against Ramdev for his statements against allopathic medicines.

  • May 24, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 87,055 Indians returned from Singapore as part of Vande Bharat flights since last year

    A total of 87,055 Indians have returned back home from Singapore since May last year as part of the Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights, the Indian High Commission here has said. Among the reasons the Indians had to return home were job loss, family compulsion and death in family due to COVID -19 pandemic that has impacted the entire world since last year.

    “From May last year to May 18, 629 Vande Bharat flights have ferried 87,055 passengers,' the Indian High Commission in Singapore said in a statement. A separate joint statement by three different ministries of the Singapore government has said that on an average 180 Indians are flying back daily to India as part of the Vande Bharat Mission flights, Channel News Asia reported.

    “There is an average of about 180 departing passengers on these flights back to India and about 25 arrivals to Singapore each day,” the report said, citing the statement issued by the Transport, Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Manpower Ministries. Vande Bharat is a programme by the Indian government to repatriate Indian nationals from around the world amidst the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Singapore has so far reported 61,799 cases of coronavirus while the deaths caused due to it stands at 32, according to John Hopkins University.

  • May 24, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccination of people in 18-44 age group to begin across UP districts from June 1

    The vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 will be expanded to all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh from June 1, a state government spokesperson said on Sunday. Currently, people in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated in only 23 of the state''s 75 districts, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 should begin from June 1, the spokesperson said.

    Inoculation of beneficiaries in this age group began on May 1 in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Bareilly districts, he said. On May 10, the vaccination drive was expanded to 17 district headquarters having municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar district. In the third phase, the number of districts was increased to 23, he added. Till Saturday, over 1.62 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

