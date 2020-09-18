Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.15 lakh

Coronavirus impact | Nearly 6 million white-collar professional jobs were lost between May and August: CMIE

About 5.9 million white-collar professional jobs were lost during the period between May and August, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Professionally qualified white collar workers witnessed a steep fall in jobs to 12.2 million during May-August as against 18.1 million during the January-April quarter. These include engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants, and analysts, who are professionally qualified and employed in some private or government organisation.

