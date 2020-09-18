Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 18, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.15 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 51.1 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 179th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 51,18,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 83,198 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 78 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.4 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus impact | Nearly 6 million white-collar professional jobs were lost between May and August: CMIE
About 5.9 million white-collar professional jobs were lost during the period between May and August, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
Professionally qualified white collar workers witnessed a steep fall in jobs to 12.2 million during May-August as against 18.1 million during the January-April quarter. These include engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants, and analysts, who are professionally qualified and employed in some private or government organisation.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Assam reports 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, 1,380 new cases
Assam reported 17 more COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, pushing the death toll to 528, while the tally climbed to 1.5 lakh with 1,380 new cases, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The state now has 28,208 active cases, while a total of 1.2 lakh people have recovered from the disease, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala government to modify order that had allowed asymptomatic COVID-19 migrants to work
The Kerala government has decided to modify an order that allowed asymptomatic COVID-19 guest workers in the state to work in places exclusively marked for them by taking all health precautions.
The order was issued after the industries sector raised concerns over the current quarantine norms allegedly causing delay in completion of infrastructure projects in the state.
Read more here
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,183
West Bengal reported 60 more COVID-19 fatalities yesterday pushing the death toll to 4,183, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The state also registered 3,197 new coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 2.15 lakh, it said.
Since September 16, 2,948 people recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate to 86.77 percent, bulletin said, adding that the number of active cases now stands at 24,336. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 51,18,253. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 40,25,079 patients have recovered, 83,198 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 10,09,976. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.4 lakh.
With over 66.6 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 179th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.