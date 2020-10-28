Live now
Oct 28, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 1,247 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more fatalities
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 79 lakh, while COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 90.62 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 219th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 79,46,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,19,502 deaths. A total of 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 90.62 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 43 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 1.15 million have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic:
Russia makes masks mandatory in public places
Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi nearing third peak: NITI Aayog
COVID-19 pandemic to severely impact finances of states: RBI
India's COVID-19 active cases stand at 6.25 lakh
Coronavirus in Russia LIVE Updates | Russia issues nationwide mask requirement amid rapid COVID-19 resurgence
Russian authorities on Tuesday have issued a nationwide mask requirement amid a rapid resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak. Health authorities registered 16,550 new cases and 320 new deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.
Russia's public health agency, Rospotrebnadzor, ordered all Russians to wear masks in crowded public spaces, on public transport, in taxis, at parking lots and in elevators starting on Wednesday.
Coronavirus in Mexico LIVE Updates | Mexico passes 900,000 confirmed coronavirus cases
Mexico's health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,942 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 643 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 901,268 and the death toll to 89,814. Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher.
Coronavirus in Meghalaya LIVE updates | Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rises to 9,136 with 70 more cases
Meghalaya reported 70 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 9,136, a senior health official said on Tuesday. With the death of one more person, the state's toll has risen to 82, he said. East Khasi Hills, comprising the state capital, continues to be the worst-affected district with 41 new cases and 802 overall.
Meghalaya now has 1,411 active cases, the official said. A total of 1.98 lakh samples have been tested so far in the northeastern state.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi nearing third peak: NITI Aayog
Despite COVID-19 pandemic showing a declining trend in India, the government said on October 27 that two states and a Union Territory (UT) continue to remain a matter of concern. NITI Aayog (health) member and head of the national task force for COVID-19, VK Paul said, "The pandemic, largely in the northern hemisphere, has struck again in several countries. The third peak has come in the US, Paul said, adding that "becoming a bit lax..slowing down surveillance, containment strategies also must be playing a role".
He said that Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi are proceeding towards a third peak. This is a matter of concern and there can be no complacency in following COVID-19 "appropriate behaviour" in the coming times as more challenges will emerge, Paul said. Read the full story here..
Coronavirus Impact | COVID-19 pandemic to severely impact finances of states: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said the Covid-19 pandemic is certain to have a severe impact on the finances of states, especially their revenue collection abilities, even as expenditure commitments continue to rise as states are at the forefront of the healthcare crisis. The RBI said the green shoots seen in the July-September quarter were fraught with ‘downside risk’ as India was yet to see a sustained reduction in daily Covid-19 cases, and parts of the world were seeing a second wave.
“It is increasingly certain that the slump in economic activity due to COVID-19 led lockdown will adversely impact states’ revenue collections,” said the central bank in its study of state finances and their 2020-21 budgets. Continue reading..
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE Updates | Sikkim reports 23 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Sikkim's COVID-19 cases went up to 3,863 after 23 more positive cases were detected in the past 24 hours, while two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 67, an official said on Tuesday. The Himalayan state has 262 active cases, while 3,452 patients have recovered and 82 others have migrated out.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Odisha reports 1,247 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more fatalities
Odisha reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 2,83,942, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,272. The state during the day registered recovery of 2,010 COVID-19 patients taking the total number of cured people to 2,68,115 which is 94.42 percent of the caseload. The state now has 14,502 active cases.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | India's COVID-19 active cases stand at 6.25 lakh, lowest after 11 weeks
Active cases of COVID-19 in the country have "drastically declined" to 6.25 lakh comprising merely 7.88 percent of the total caseload, with 35 percent of the total active infections being reported from only 18 districts as on date, the Union Health Ministry said.
The new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours have also fallen below 36,500 for the first time in three months, the ministry said. The new cases were 34,884 on July 18.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 218th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. India is currently in the ‘Unlock 5.0’ stage. However, states and Union Territories continue to impose local restrictions when and where required.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.