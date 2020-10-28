Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 1,247 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more fatalities

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi nearing third peak: NITI Aayog

Despite COVID-19 pandemic showing a declining trend in India, the government said on October 27 that two states and a Union Territory (UT) continue to remain a matter of concern. NITI Aayog (health) member and head of the national task force for COVID-19, VK Paul said, "The pandemic, largely in the northern hemisphere, has struck again in several countries. The third peak has come in the US, Paul said, adding that "becoming a bit lax..slowing down surveillance, containment strategies also must be playing a role".

He said that Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi are proceeding towards a third peak. This is a matter of concern and there can be no complacency in following COVID-19 "appropriate behaviour" in the coming times as more challenges will emerge, Paul said. Read the full story here..