Cyber attack that led to pause in worldwide operations was ransomware, investigation continues: Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on October 28 said it is still investigating the cyber attacks on the company's information technology (IT) systems and officially called it a ransomware attack for the first time.

In a ransomware attack, the hackers breach the systems, install malware that encrypts a victim's files, then demand a ransom from the victim to restore access to the data.

The company said the investigation has not ascertained if any data breaches in the incident pertain to personally identifiable information stored in the company's systems.

The company added that it had isolated the impacted IT services.

On October 22, the company announced that it was under cyberattack and had to shutter operations across the globe to review its network.

The company said it had engaged leading outside cybersecurity experts, launched a comprehensive containment and remediation effort and investigation to address the incident.

"Recovery and restoration of all applications and data is underway," Dr Reddy's said in the statement. "All critical operations are being enabled in a controlled manner."

There is no information so far on who was behind the attack, but many have linked the attack possibly to Dr Reddy's conducting clinical trials and distribution of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik V.

The company had recently got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase II and III trials of Sputnik V.