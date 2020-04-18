Live now
Apr 18, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 3,648
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. India's nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 14,000.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the 25th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 14,378. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 480. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, over 2 million cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported, with 154,291 people having lost their lives, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest update. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Gujarat COVID-19 death toll rises to 53
UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 15,464
West Bengal reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Police officer dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana
Spain reports over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths
Senior doctor at Pune hospital reports COVID-19
GoM reviews ways to mitigate hardships of poor people
9-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand
Teen reports COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Global virus deaths pass 1,50,000
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | A coronavirus positive person who was discharged from government hospital yesterday has been booked by Nagpur police for flouting rules and roaming outside after being discharged. He has been placed under quarantine facility again: Tahsil Police Station, Nagpur City Police (ANI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Gujarat COVID-19 death toll rises to 53
Gujarat today recorded 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 disease, taking the state toll to 53, a Health department official said. Most of the deceased suffered from comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and cancer. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE updates | Death toll rise to 53 in Gujarat after five more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state today. Total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,376 including 93 cured/discharged, following 104 new cases were reported: Gujarat Health Department (ANI)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates | Man dies at COVID-19 ward in UP
A 26-year-old man with coronavirus symptoms has died at a government hospital's isolation ward in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, officials said today. His swab sample for COVID-19 has been sent to Lucknow and the report is awaited, Cheif Medical Officer, Fatehpur, Umakant Pandey said, adding that he had tuberculosis. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 328 more people tested positive for coronavirus infection, taking the tally in Maharashtra to 3,648. (CNN News18)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: One more COVID-19 patient -- Sajibur Rahman -- is discharged from Silchar Medical College and Hospital after three successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine. Total cured patients in the state now 12.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Since March 24, 94,686 people have been detained for violating lockdown orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Over 270 cases were registered and 3,608 people detained in Delhi today for violating lockdown orders, police said.
According to the data shared by the police, 271 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.
A total of 3,608 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 301 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the data showed. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in states and union territories and the operations of the 24X7 control room set up at the ministry to coordinate with states and various ministries of Central government. He took views of the officers and appreciated them for their work. (ANI)