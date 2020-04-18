Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 3,648

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the 25th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 14,378. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 480. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, over 2 million cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported, with 154,291 people having lost their lives, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest update. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.